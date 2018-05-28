Hike or ski Norway's remote coast every day on small-ship cruise

Cruise and hike the rugged Norwegian coast on a five-day small-ship voyage that visits the Lofoten Island region and the Senja coastal islands.
The 50 Degrees North cruise, which departs from Svolvaer, a small village in the Lofoten Archipelago, travels to Tromso, sailing along the Atlantic coastline.
The area has small fishing villages, few roads, well-preserved historic architecture, impressive coastal views and diverse hiking trails.
Participants can chose to hike or ski each day with a guide. Another highlight is the voyage through the Senja area, which offers mountains, emerald water and white beaches.
Dates: July 18 and 22, Aug. 8 and 12
Price: From $2,130 per person, double occupancy. Includes cruise, meals and activities. Cabins do not have en-suite baths. International airfare not included.
Info: 50 Degrees North, (888) 880-0286
