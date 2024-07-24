10 L.A. staircase walks with breathtaking ocean views

This staircase walk is a semi-leisurely stroll along the beach, mixed with fun jaunts up historic staircases that have provided easy beach access for decades. It’s a great walk to people watch and appreciate California beach culture.



Here’s how to get there:



1. Begin your walk next to Bubba Gump Shrimp Company on the Santa Monica Pier. Near the southern corner of the restaurant, you’ll find your first staircase. Head down these steps and then bear right along the wooden path around the restaurant. Turn left onto the multi-use pathway, taking care to walk in the lane designated for pedestrians.



2. Follow the path around the parking lot until you notice a tremendous pedestrian overpass to your right. Head toward that bridge and take 42 steps up to cross over Pacific Coast Highway. But, you’re not done. At the end of the bridge, continue up 44 more stairs, appreciating the bluffs and probably a few squirrels. Bear left, past the canon, onto the walking path through this portion of Palisades Park. Head westerly toward Arizona Avenue. Regardless of how cute they are, refrain from feeding the squirrels.



3. Near Arizona Avenue, bear left onto your next staircase. These 75 steps will take you down to a pedestrian overpass to cross over PCH again. Take the 36 steps down from the bridge to street level. You’ll turn left and then another immediate left through a parking lot, walking to the pedestrian path that meanders along the beach. Head northwest, past Perry’s Cafe, following the Ocean Front Walk as it veers left. Turn right at the next Perry’s Cafe, near bike racks, two benches and next to the building, a small group of palm trees. Head northeast through the parking lot.



4. Head up the circular walkway that resembles a half pretzel from an aerial view. You’ll take the overpass onto the California Incline walking path, marveling at the wonders of modern architecture. Bear right toward the next set of trails, a winding set of 42 stairs. On the ramp, pause to take in the views, and maybe even a photo with the ocean behind you. At the top, head left through the park, popping into the public restroom if needed.



5. Near Montana Avenue, you’ll find your next set of stairs (and perhaps a local fruit vendor). Bear left onto this old wooden structure and descend 133 steps. Continue over the pedestrian bridge and down the spiral set of stairs to beach level.



6. Cross through the parking lot, and head toward the beach path. At this point, you have a few options: you can turn right and walk as far as you’d like down the beach. Maybe even jump into the glorious ocean. Or turn left and meander back to your car. There are multiple food and snack options along the way.