See Hong Kong this winter, with $428 round-trip fare out of LAX

Put Hong Kong on your New Year’ s wish list, with this $428 round-trip deal out of LAX.

The American Airlines deal, which includes all taxes and fees, is for travel between Jan. 20 and March 30. As with many of these offers, there are a limited number of seats available.

No minimum stay is required, and there are some nonstop flights available. Check with the airline on other restrictions.

Info: (800) 433-7300, www.aa.com

Source: Airfarewatchdog.com

