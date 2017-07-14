Delta, Southwest offering $186 round-trip deals from LAX to Kansas City

Kansas City offers the Royals, the Chiefs, great barbecue and maybe you, thanks to a $186 round-trip deal that includes all taxes and fees.

Offered out of LAX by Delta and Southwest, the offer is good for travel through March 7. Some nonstop flights are available.

The deal is subject to availability and requires a 21-day advance purchase. A holiday blackout applies, as may other restrictions.

Info: Delta, (800) 221-1212; Southwest (800) 435-9792

Source: Airfarewatchdog

travel@latimes.com

ALSO:

$99 fares for seven-day Caribbean cruises

Sweden in late fall for $399 round trip, all taxes included

8 great campgrounds in California