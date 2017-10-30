Bee hotels are all the buzz. Here are five in the West where you can meet these pollinators

Here’s a honey of an idea: a hotel with an apiary, where bees are kept. You’ll learn why bees are important, and you may get to sample their honey or help to keep the bees.

U.S. beekeepers lost 30% of their colonies this year, according to the non-profit Pollinator Partnership, which researches honeybee health and pollinator conservation.

If the trend continues, we could see higher prices for pollinator-dependent foods, a list that includes almond, cherries, apples and nutmeg. These foods make up about 30% of our diet.

Travelers can learn more about how honeybees contribute to our food supply by visiting hotels’ on-site apiaries, some of which partner with NGOs such as Pollinator Partnership to educate guests and fund further research.

Here are five spots in the West to get personal with a private population of pollinators. (Note that if you are allergic to bee stings, this is probably not for you.)

1. Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

Guests of the Ojai Valley Inn & Spa don beekeeper suits at the resort's apiary. For $125, guests learn about bees and taste the honey they make. Ojai Valley Inn & Spa

Ojai Valley Inn & Spa offers an immersive experience (including use of beekeeping suits) for guests at their new Discover Ojai Center. This new experience at the Ojai resort opened to guests on Sept. 1.

Info, cost: For those 12 and older. Available 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. daily (book at least 48 hours in advance). 90 minutes; $150 per person. Beekeeping & Honey Making, (800) 422-6524

2. Carmel Valley Ranch

Carmel Valley Ranch resident beekeeper John Russo shares his knowledge of bees with guests. A Bee Experience at the ranch costs $75. Carmel Valley Ranch

Carmel Valley Ranch in Carmel-by-the-Sea keeps it real by putting Bee Experience guests through real beekeeping tasks. Duties include feeding new colonies and harvesting honey.

Info, cost: The Bee Experience costs $75 for adults, $50 for children 6-12. (831) 626-2507

3. Calistoga Ranch

Guests can break off a piece of honey-filled beeswax at Calistoga Ranch. Head groundskeeper Juan Luis gives complimentary tours. Calistoga Ranch

Calistoga Ranch, which escaped fire damage in Northern California, not only wants you to put its honey in your body but on it as well.

Enjoy honey-infused spa treatments at its Auberge Spa ($280 and up) and honey-inspired dishes at the Lakehouse restaurant.

For a look at who made that honey, head groundskeeper Juan Luis will guide you through the “secret garden” to the bee hives in the vineyard.

Info, cost: The tour is complimentary and must be arranged 24 hours in advance. Calistoga Ranch, (855) 942-4220

4. Miraval Arizona

Miraval Arizona resident beekeeper Noel Patterson cares for thousands of bees at the Tucson property. Miraval Arizona

Miraval Arizona in Tucson has three bee activities for guests led by resident beekeeper Noel Patterson. The main event is “All The Buzz – The Bee Experience,” which features a two-hour mix of lecture, interactive beekeeping class and tasting. “Bees: What's the Story?” is a free lecture and discussion of bee-related issues. And for guests who want to “savor the sensual notes of honey the way you would sip a fine wine,” there's the “Honey: A Sensual Journey.”

Info, cost: “All the Buzz “is $150; “Honey” costs or $100 for a 60-minute tasting. Miraval Bees, (855) 234-1672

5. Fairmont Waterfront, Canada

A beekeeper attends to the apiary at the Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver, British Columbia. Fairmont keeps bees at over 20 properties around the world. Fairmont Waterfront

Fairmont Waterfront in Vancouver, British Columbia, is just one of more than 20 Fairmont properties around the world with an on-site apiary.

This urban hotel keeps its bees in the same building as its guests, with four beehives on the third floor and a full “bee hotel” on the roof. During the summer, the “bee butler” offers daily tours.

Info, cost: Daily tours are free. Fairmont Waterfront, (866) 540-4509

