Cycle your way around Yellowstone and Grant Teton parks this summer

Bike your way through two of America's most scenic national parks on a six-day cycling tour organized by Trek Travel. The summertime trip, which visits Yellowstone National Park, Grand Teton National Park and Jackson, Wyo., will include hikes to alpine lakes and waterfalls and a scenic cruise to a small island on Jackson Lake.

Participants will cycle through Grand Teton, go whitewater rafting on the Snake River, take part in a naturalist-led animal viewing safari in Yellowstone, take a geyser walk at Old Faithful and visit the Grand Canyon of the Yellowstone.

The trip is geared to recreational riders, but non-riders are welcome.

Dates: Several dates available in July and August.

Price: From $3,330 per person, including use of high-end bicycles, accommodations, most meals, snacks and drinks, route support; social hours, entrance fees to group events and transportation during the tour. Land only; air transportation to Jackson not included.

Info: Trek Travel, (866) 464-8735

