After a near-record 270 days, Mammoth Mountain's snow season is coming to a close

During one of the longest ski seasons in California’s history, Mammoth Mountain is getting ready to say goodbye to skiers and snowboarders who’ve been relishing their time on the slopes deep into summer.

The ski resort in Mammoth Lakes will be open daily for snow sports through Aug. 6. It chalked up a remarkable 270-day season after big winter snowfalls were helped by a late June snowstorm.

Squaw Valley Resort overlooking Lake Tahoe in Olympic Valley, Calif., also had a long winter-into-summer run. It closed for the winter season July 15, marking its latest closing date in the resort’s history.

By the numbers, Mammoth received 618 inches of snow at its Main Lodge (which sits at about 9,000 feet) and an estimated 800-plus inches at the resort’s 11,053-foot summit, according to a news release.

The numbers add up to the second-longest season for Mammoth, surpassed only by the big snow of 1994-95 when the resort was open from Oct. 8, 1994, through Aug. 13, 1995.

And here’s the good news for powder lovers: Mammoth plans to reopen in just 100 days, on Nov. 9.

For those ready to get on with summer, the resort’s Bike Park is open. You can ride on trail by taking the gondola to the top. Visitors to Squaw Valley also can go on mountain biking trails or take a scenic tram to 8,200 feet in elevation.

