Celebrity's newest cruise ship stars in its own 3-D film. And you're invited to the screening

Cruise fans will get a 3-D look at one of the industry’s newest ships next week when Celebrity Cruises rolls into Southern California with a mobile cinema tour that introduces Celebrity Edge, under construction in France.

The ship, scheduled to take its first cruise in December 2018, is packed with hi-tech wizardry and design developments that will offer passengers new seagoing experiences, according to company officials.

It is the first in a series of Edge Class ships.

“Our customers have been asking for these innovations for a long time,” said Lisa Lutoff-Perlo, Celebrity president and CEO, during a recent interview in Miami. “I’m very excited about these changes.”

Two-level Edge Villas, shown in an artist's rendering, feature two stories of windows, an atrium stairway with terrace views and a plunge pool. Celebrity Cruises Two-level Edge Villas, shown in an artist's rendering, feature two stories of windows, an atrium stairway with terrace views and a plunge pool. Two-level Edge Villas, shown in an artist's rendering, feature two stories of windows, an atrium stairway with terrace views and a plunge pool. (Celebrity Cruises)

Cinema tour stops with a 91-seat mobile cinema will take place April 12 in Torrance, April 13 in West Hollywood and April 15 at the Pike Waterfront Mall in Long Beach. Free tickets to see the 15-minute 3-D show are available with advance reservations.

Celebrity Edge has been called the first ship to be designed entirely in 3-D; the presentations will focus on these renderings. Nearly 50 stops are planned over a 12-week period to air the show, called “Leading Edge Mobile Cinema.”

Among new features in the ship are staterooms that open to verandas without sliding doors, two new suite categories (Iconic Suites and Edge Villas) and a traveling edge-of-the-ship entertainment venue called the Magic Carpet that will scale the 15-deck ship, stopping at four levels to offer passengers various experiences at each one. For instance, on Deck 2 it will serve as a tender boarding platform, while on Deck 16 it will be a 90-seat alternative restaurant.

Celebrity Edge, which will accommodate 2,918 passengers, is slated sail from Fort Lauderdale's Port Everglades on alternating seven-night eastern and western Caribbean voyages.

Here’s a calendar of where the “Leading Edge Mobile Cinema” is heading next.

ALSO

First look at Celebrity's new Edge, with a deck-hopping platform and new suite classes

Virgin Voyages cruise line steams forward. Virgin America airline gets ready to fade away

Nothing Mickey Mouse about Adventures by Disney's culinary crash course on Rhine River cruise

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel