A cruise that costs $59? Yes, and you'll need to bring your passport

More than 25 million travelers worldwide are expected to take a cruise this year, according to Cruise Lines International Assn., and not all of them will be experienced sailors.

First-timers may want to consider a short and inexpensive cruise to get started. Here are six West Coast sailings good for those who want to master Cruising 101.

Prices below are per person and based on two people sharing a cabin. Also, they don’t include port fees and taxes.

$59 to $69

A cruise for $59 or $69? Yes, and you’ll need to bring your passport too.

You can take Holland America’s ms Amsterdam on a May 14 overnight sailing from Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle. It’s a shortie — you’ll be in Washington by 7 a.m. You may want to splurge for a suite, $139 to $299. Info: 1-Day Pacific Coastal

Princess also follows the same one-night itinerary with rooms starting at $69 and mini-suites for $10 more. The Ruby Princess sails May 5. Info: Pacific Coastal

Less than $200

Take a four-day cruise aboard the Carnival Imagination from Long Beach with a stop at Catalina Island on the way to Ensenada, Mexico. Prices start at $184 for a sailing on Nov. 25, 2018. Info: Baja, Mexico, from Long Beach

Sail from San Diego to Vancouver and Victoria aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam for $199 per person. The cruise sails April 24, so book quickly if you want to go. Info: 4-Day Pacific Coastal

Less than $300

For a longer bargain cruise, spend three days sailing from Los Angeles to Vancouver aboard the Emerald Princess. The cruise leaves May 10, and prices start at $209. Info: 3-Day Pacific Coastal

You can sail on Explorer of the Seas from Seattle to Victoria, British Columbia. It costs $277 for a three-night cruise leaving Sept. 14, 2018. The four-night cruise adds Nanaimo in British Columbia, and costs $303. Info: 3-Night Pacific Coastal Cruise

Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse Caption America's most Irish city (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) (Video by Mark Boster / Los Angeles Times) Caption Stalking the wildflowers of Anza-Borrego Desert State Park Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Plant enthusiasts catalog wildflowers blooming at Anza-Borrego Desert State Park. Caption Far beyond Hawaii in the South Pacific, there's a forgotten American national park The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. The National Park of American Samoa, a haven of rainforest and empty beaches that includes pieces of three South Pacific Islands, is about 2,500 miles southwest of Hawaii. Caption A Mammoth snow Giant snow dump in the Sierra Giant snow dump in the Sierra

travel@latimes.com

Twitter: @latimestravel

ALSO

Lifeguards coming to swimming pools aboard Norwegian cruise ships

Conde Nast Traveler places these four California hotels among the world's 75 best

Celebrity speakers and cruise programs that are anything but boring

Silversea's expedition ship adds even more luxury to polar cruises