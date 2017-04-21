A cruise that costs $59? Yes, and you'll need to bring your passport

More than 25 million travelers worldwide are expected to take a cruise this year, according to Cruise Lines International Assn., and not all of them will be experienced sailors.
First-timers may want to consider a short and inexpensive cruise to get started. Here are six West Coast sailings good for those who want to master Cruising 101.
Prices below are per person and based on two people sharing a cabin. Also, they don’t include port fees and taxes.
$59 to $69
A cruise for $59 or $69? Yes, and you’ll need to bring your passport too.
You can take Holland America’s ms Amsterdam on a May 14 overnight sailing from Vancouver, Canada, to Seattle. It’s a shortie — you’ll be in Washington by 7 a.m. You may want to splurge for a suite, $139 to $299. Info: 1-Day Pacific Coastal
Princess also follows the same one-night itinerary with rooms starting at $69 and mini-suites for $10 more. The Ruby Princess sails May 5. Info: Pacific Coastal
Less than $200
Take a four-day cruise aboard the Carnival Imagination from Long Beach with a stop at Catalina Island on the way to Ensenada, Mexico. Prices start at $184 for a sailing on Nov. 25, 2018. Info: Baja, Mexico, from Long Beach
Sail from San Diego to Vancouver and Victoria aboard Holland America’s Nieuw Amsterdam for $199 per person. The cruise sails April 24, so book quickly if you want to go. Info: 4-Day Pacific Coastal
Less than $300
For a longer bargain cruise, spend three days sailing from Los Angeles to Vancouver aboard the Emerald Princess. The cruise leaves May 10, and prices start at $209. Info: 3-Day Pacific Coastal
You can sail on Explorer of the Seas from Seattle to Victoria, British Columbia. It costs $277 for a three-night cruise leaving Sept. 14, 2018. The four-night cruise adds Nanaimo in British Columbia, and costs $303. Info: 3-Night Pacific Coastal Cruise
