Norwegian adds 25 more cruises this year from Miami to Cuba

Norwegian Cruise Line is doubling down on Cuba. Its Norwegian Sky will be adding more round-trip cruises from Miami to Cuba through December, the line announced Tuesday.
Norwegian announced earlier that it would begin bringing the Sky — the largest cruise ship to visit Cuba — to the island nation starting in May.
Twenty-five cruises scheduled from June through the end of the year have been added because of “great demand from our guests for sailings to Cuba,” company President Andy Stuart said in a statement.
Cabins for the added cruises go on sale Feb. 21. (You may currently reserve for sailings through May 29.)
Prices for the four-day sailings in May start at $699 per person, based on double occupancy, and exclude taxes and fees.
The Norwegian Sky sails each Monday from Port Miami in Florida for an overnight in Havana and a visit to the line’s private island Great Stirrup Cay in the Bahamas. Fifteen shore excursions, including some centered on Old Havana’s music and dining scene, are offered too (and they comply with current U.S. rules about Americans traveling to Cuba).
Info: Norwegian Cruise Line Cuba Cruises, (866) 234-7350 or contact a travel agent
In other sailings to Cuba, Fathom, which specializes in social impact cruises, is offering discounts on selected Caribbean Cultures sailings through May. The brand, part of Carnival Corp., will cease operations in May but has some pretty low prices available until then.
Fathom was the first cruise line in half a century to sail from the U.S. to Cuba when it arrived in Havana last May 2.
On these cruises, the small-ship Adonia travels from Miami and spends one night in Santiago de Cuba on Cuba and then three nights at Puerto Plata in the Dominican Republic.
Prices are as low as $399 per person, double occupancy, excluding taxes and fees, for sailings that leave Feb. 26, March 12 and 26, April 9 and 23, and May 7. On-board and on-shore activities that focus on giving back are included in the price.
Reservations for these sailings are available by phone or through a travel agent. Info: Fathom Caribbean Cultures, (855) 932-8466
