In a show of growing ties, Russian warships make a new visit to Cuban waters

Three Russian warships have arrived in Cuban waters, Moscow’s second such maritime voyage in as many months in a reflection of deepening ties between Russia and Cuba.

The naval group, consisting of a training ship, patrol frigate and refueling tanker, are expected to remain docked in Cuba’s port of Havana until Aug. 30. The Saturday arrival of the vessels comes weeks after another squadron of Russian warships, including a nuclear-powered submarine, visited Havana as part of planned military exercises last month.

American officials closely tracked the mid-June military exercises, saying that the four-vessel group posed no real threat. At the time, experts described the warships’ Caribbean tour as a symbolic show of strength in response to continued U.S. and Western support for Ukraine.

Advertisement

Cuban defense officials announced the latest port call this week, calling the arrival of the Russian warships a “historical practice” and show of “friendship and collaboration.” But neither government elaborated on the purpose of this latest deployment.

The docking of the flotilla has sparked a flurry of excitement among the general public, with Cubans strolling the port avenue to get a better glimpse of the warships Saturday and authorities saying interested visitors would be admitted on board the Russian training ship, Smolny, on Sunday and Monday.

“It’s a friendly thing. A bond between Russia and the Cubans,” said 29-year-old onlooker Maydelis Perez, pointing out the hulking warships to her three children. “I’m taking a family outing.”

Advertisement

Russia is a longtime ally of Venezuela and Cuba, and its warships and aircraft have periodically made forays into the Caribbean and docked in Havana. Though Cuba is not a key player in Russian foreign policy, experts say that Russia sees Cuba as strategically important given its continued clout among developing nations.

Cuba and Russia — both under severe U.S. sanctions — have strengthened their political and economic ties in recent years, particularly as Moscow aims to boost diplomatic support for its war in Ukraine and Havana seeks whatever economic assistance it can get.

Cuba has consistently abstained on United Nations resolutions on the invasion of Ukraine and avoided criticism of Moscow’s war. Russia has sold significant volumes of oil to Cuba, which has struggled under the U.S. economic embargo.

