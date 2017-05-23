Summer heat makes for cool deals at posh resorts in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are 3 you shouldn't miss

When Scottsdale sizzles, prices plummet. That’s pretty much why some posh resorts in the Arizona town offer deep summer room discounts. Here’s your chance to sample the good life — at a fraction of the high-season cost. And the triple-digit heat? Relax, there’s always the pool or indoor spa to keep your cool.
Royal Palms Resort and Spa
Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Scottsdale made Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List in 2017. Summer rooms cost about half the price of high season.
The deal: I found rooms available on random dates in July and August for about $199 a night.
Or you can choose a Spa and Dine package for stays May 23 through Aug. 31 that comes with a $50 spa credit and a $25 food and beverage credit. Use the code LLXE when booking online.
Prices start at $199 (I found that price for May 29 to 31); my checking showed $229 was the most common price for this package.
Info: Royal Palms Resort and Spa, 5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix; (602) 283-1234
Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia
The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia takes 75% off its peak season rates for summer.
The deal: You can snag a room starting at $129 a night that comes with free parking and a $15 reduced resort fee (access to pools, fitness center, free Wi-Fi and Netflix).
Use the code SUMFUN1 for stays June 1 to Sept. 30. When I checked room availability, I did find $129 on July 4 to 7 but $199 was more common testing other random dates.
Info: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale; (480) 627-3200
Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa
The Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, which made Conde Nast’s Hot List this year, offers relief for travelers who don't mind the big heat.
The deal: Stay More, Save More gives you 20% off for a two-night stay and 30% off for a three-night stay. It also discounts the resort fee to $29 for stays through Sept. 9. I found low room prices when checking random dates online: $112 to $128 in early August and $140 over Labor Day weekend.
Extra splurge: Rent a pool cabana starting at $125 for four hours and $250 for full day.
Info: Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road; (480) 368-1234
