Summer heat makes for cool deals at posh resorts in Scottsdale, Ariz. Here are 3 you shouldn't miss

When Scottsdale sizzles, prices plummet. That’s pretty much why some posh resorts in the Arizona town offer deep summer room discounts. Here’s your chance to sample the good life — at a fraction of the high-season cost. And the triple-digit heat? Relax, there’s always the pool or indoor spa to keep your cool.

Take a dip in the pool at Royal Palms Resort and Spa. (Royal Palms Resort and Spa)

Royal Palms Resort and Spa

Royal Palms Resort and Spa in Scottsdale made Conde Nast Traveler’s Gold List in 2017. Summer rooms cost about half the price of high season.

The deal: I found rooms available on random dates in July and August for about $199 a night.

Or you can choose a Spa and Dine package for stays May 23 through Aug. 31 that comes with a $50 spa credit and a $25 food and beverage credit. Use the code LLXE when booking online.

Prices start at $199 (I found that price for May 29 to 31); my checking showed $229 was the most common price for this package.

Info: Royal Palms Resort and Spa, 5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix; (602) 283-1234

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia has a Spanish-Mediterranean design. (Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia)

Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia

The Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia takes 75% off its peak season rates for summer.

The deal: You can snag a room starting at $129 a night that comes with free parking and a $15 reduced resort fee (access to pools, fitness center, free Wi-Fi and Netflix).

Where to spend pool time at the Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia. (Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia)

Use the code SUMFUN1 for stays June 1 to Sept. 30. When I checked room availability, I did find $129 on July 4 to 7 but $199 was more common testing other random dates.

Info: Omni Scottsdale Resort & Spa at Montelucia, 4949 E. Lincoln Drive, Scottsdale; (480) 627-3200

A guest room at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa)

Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa

The Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, which made Conde Nast’s Hot List this year, offers relief for travelers who don't mind the big heat.

The deal: Stay More, Save More gives you 20% off for a two-night stay and 30% off for a three-night stay. It also discounts the resort fee to $29 for stays through Sept. 9. I found low room prices when checking random dates online: $112 to $128 in early August and $140 over Labor Day weekend.

Extra splurge: Rent a pool cabana starting at $125 for four hours and $250 for full day.

Info: Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa, 6114 N. Scottsdale Road; (480) 368-1234

The pool scene at Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa. (Andaz Scottsdale Resort & Spa)

