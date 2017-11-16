Get ready for Black Friday-Cyber Monday travel deals on Cuba, Greece and more

If part of your Thanksgiving tradition involves Black Friday-Cyber Monday shopping, consider your travel plans when scouting for deals. Lots of tour operators and outfitters will be offering flash sales on overseas trips for one day or longer — and you can do it all online too.

The deals:

—Friendly Planet, based in Pennsylvania, will take $1,400 per person off the price of an eight-day Captivating Cuba tour. Sale price is $3,199 per person.

Also, a 13-day Best of South Africa tour is discounted $700 per person, with a sale price of $2,899.

Prices include airfare, accommodations, most meals, transfers and an English-speaking guide. Friendly Planet’s Cyber Monday discounts apply to 68 tours to a variety of destinations.

Sale starts at 9 p.m. Pacific time Nov. 26 and lasts through 8:59 p.m. Nov. 28.

Info: Friendly Planet

—REI Adventures offers travelers $700 off its nine-day hiking trip called the Greek Island Hopper. You visit Athens, Tinos, Naxos and Santorini for the sale price of $3,599 per person. Price includes accommodations; airfare is extra.

The deal is good between Nov. 25 and Dec. 3. By the way, REI retail stores will be closed for Black Friday as they have been for the last three years. The company says it believes that Americans should spend the day after Thanksgiving in the outdoors with family and friends rather than shopping.

Info: REI Adventures, (800) 622-2236

—Go Ahead Tours offers up to $600 off selected European tours. Examples include a 13-day Grand Tour of Ireland for the sale price of $2,099 per person, and a 13-day Foot & Wine Tour of Southern Italy and Sicily for $3,099 per person (airfares are extra).

The offer is good Nov. 24 to Nov. 26.

You can preview upcoming sale trips on the company’s Black Friday Event page.

Info: Go Ahead Tours, (800) 590-1161

The tip: Black Friday and Cyber Monday travel deals really can save you money, particularly if you do your homework ahead of time.

After Thanksgiving, check online to see whether your favorite tour operators, hotel brands, cruise lines, etc. are having limited-time sales. It’s a great way to get a jump on your 2018 travel itineraries.

