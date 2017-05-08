Spend a week in Colombia for $1,899, airfare and luxury hotels included

With summer airfares to Europe on the high side, travelers may be looking for less expensive destinations. This weeklong trip to Colombia fits the bill, with a price-tag of $1,899 that includes airfare and luxury lodgings.
The deal: This private journey tour covers international airfare between Colombia and L.A. (and Washington, D.C.; New York City; and Orlando, Fort Lauderdale and Miami in Florida) as well as an internal flight between Bogota and Cartagena.
Participants spend three nights at the Four Seasons Hotel Bogota and three nights at the Sofitel Legend Santa Clara Cartagena, which is within the old city.
During your trip, you get a private guide and driver to take you to museums, castles and other cultural landmarks in Bogota, the Colonial city of Zipaquira, and Cartagena.
When: You must book by May 12. Trips depart June 15, Aug. 17, Sept. 7 and 14, Oct. 19 and 26, Nov. 17 and 24. Add $50 for departures on July 20 and 27, and Aug. 10.
Details: Depending on when you go, know that airfares alone could cost $800, according to searches on Kayak.com. This tour creates a seamless journey with a built-in itinerary for you — without a big-group experience. Check out the day-to-day itinerary.
Info: Cox & Kings Colombia 5-Star Experience
ALSO
Norwegian makes first call in Havana, kicking off Cuba cruises. Here's what's ahead for passengers
How to get a helicopter hop between Manhattan and JFK airport with your next Delta flight
Want to get Kauai calm? New wellness program to debut at Kukuiula resort