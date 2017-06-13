Francis Ford Coppola slept here. Stay at family's retreats and receive a free night

More than three decades ago, filmmaker Francis Ford Coppola found a dreamy location in Belize’s rain forest to build a family retreat. In 1993, Blancaneaux Lodge, as it would become known, opened to travelers.

The Family Coppola Hideaways now offer a free night’s stay at the lodge and two other Central American retreats for those who want a taste of Coppola’s personal paradise found.

The deal: Forbes magazine once called Turtle Inn and Blancaneaux Lodge in Belize and La Lancha in Guatemala “the most stylish retreats in Central America.”

The Family Coppola Hideaways A room at La Lancha, one of the Family Coppola Hideaways in Belize. A room at La Lancha, one of the Family Coppola Hideaways in Belize. (The Family Coppola Hideaways)

These places may also be the best off-the-grid vacations you’ll ever take. “Blancaneaux Lodge is a 20-room luxury hideaway where waterfalls tumble into turquoise pools above the jungle canopy,” the website says.

Travelers who visit Blancaneaux Lodge this year will receive a fourth night free. Turtle Inn offers a sixth night free, and La Lancha, a third night free.

When: The offers are good through Dec. 16.

Tested: I found availability at a riverfront cabana at Blancaneaux Lodge for four nights starting July 1 (over Fourth of July). The discounted price is $254 a night, excluding tax. Riverfront cabanas usually cost $339 to $695.

I also checked availability at La Lancha for three nights starting July 1. You can find a rainforest casita for $99, excluding tax, instead of $149.

Info: The Family Coppola Hideaways, www.thefamilycoppolahideaways.com, (844) 773-9574, or email info@thefamilycoppolahideaways.com

