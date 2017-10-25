New Orleans at Christmastime? Hotel takes 20% off rooms over holidays

Mardi Gras isn't the only time to take a trip to New Orleans. Around Christmastime, the city celebrates with a Creole-style Santa named Papa Noel, whose sleigh is pulled through the bayous by eight alligators. The luxury Windsor Court Hotel near the city's French Quarter sweetens the pot with up to 20% off the room rates during the holidays.

The deal: The Windsor Court discounts rooms by 10% on Fridays and Saturdays, and 20% on Sundays through Thursdays on selected dates. The hotel, by the way, received a Forbes four-star rating in 2016 (which describes its style as "British aristocratic design") and a four-diamond AAA rating from 2000 to 2016.

There's lot to do in New Orleans during the holidays too, such as stepping inside French Quarter houses on the Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 9 and 10, and listening to carolers in Jackson Square and other parts of the city.

When: The offer is good Nov. 19 to Jan. 6, based on availability.

Tested: I checked online and found availability for weekday rooms (Dec. 3 to 5) starting at $212 a night, and weekend rooms (Dec. 1 to 3) starting at $342 a night; prices don't include tax. Same rooms on the same dates usually start at $265 to $380 a night respectively, excluding tax.

Info: Windsor Court Hotel's Papa Noel offer, 300 Gravier St.; (800) 262-2662

ALSO

New hotels mean Palm Springs is once again the capital of cool

Where to hop aboard the 'Polar Express' and other Christmas train rides

Solo travelers get a break on Star Clippers' Mediterranean and transatlantic cruises

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel