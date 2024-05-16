In the Arts District, Everson Royce Bar touts $11 cocktails, $9 natural wines and discounted bites such as a grilled cheese sandwich and mushroom arancini on its happy hour menu.

20 of the best happy hour deals in Los Angeles

When happy hours triumphantly returned to bars and restaurants in 2022, it was a welcome excuse to get out of the house after two years of isolating and social distancing. In 2024, happy hours are booming once again, but this time with a different catalyst: inflation.

With the cost of dining out higher than ever, more and more restaurants are launching new deals to help offset the uptick in prices and attract new diners. While they’re at it, they’re redefining the category — happy hour is no longer just about discounted beers and shots or watered-down margaritas. Many are offering discounts on chef-driven dishes, spanning steak tartare to caviar bites to grilled kanpachi. Some are happening before dinner, while others are perfect for a late nightcap or a weekend afternoon. You can even find menus starring nonalcoholic beverages.

From downtown to Hollywood to Santa Monica, here are some of our favorite happy hours all over town, including plenty of summer-friendly patios and rooftops.