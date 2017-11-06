Teton mountain resort offers stay plus two meals for $190

Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyo., quiets down after summer and before ski season. The mountain resort calls the slow time its “fifth season” and offers travelers this deal: a room plus two meals starting at $190 a night on weekends.

The deal: Daily breakfast and dinner at the nearby Granary Restaurant are included in the deal. Rooms at the resort located on a wildlife reserve have in-room fireplaces and views of the Teton Mountains.

When: The offer is good Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 15, subject to availability.

Tested: I found room availability over Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 to 25) for $200 a night, excluding taxes. This could be an inexpensive way to experience the resort that in summer months charges $300 to $390 a night.

Info: Spring Creek Ranch, 1600 N. East Butte Road, Jackson; (800) 443-6139

ALSO

Bee hotels are all the buzz. Here are five in the West where you can meet these pollinators

New Orleans at Christmastime? Hotel takes 20% off rooms over holidays

Chile is Lonely Planet's top country for 2018. Detroit and San Juan, Puerto Rico, land on 10 best cities list

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel