Teton mountain resort offers stay plus two meals for $190

Spring Creek Ranch in Jackson, Wyo., quiets down after summer and before ski season. The mountain resort calls the slow time its “fifth season” and offers travelers this deal: a room plus two meals starting at $190 a night on weekends.
The deal: Daily breakfast and dinner at the nearby Granary Restaurant are included in the deal. Rooms at the resort located on a wildlife reserve have in-room fireplaces and views of the Teton Mountains.
When: The offer is good Thursdays through Saturdays until Dec. 15, subject to availability.
Tested: I found room availability over Thanksgiving (Nov. 23 to 25) for $200 a night, excluding taxes. This could be an inexpensive way to experience the resort that in summer months charges $300 to $390 a night.
Info: Spring Creek Ranch, 1600 N. East Butte Road, Jackson; (800) 443-6139
