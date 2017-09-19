Del Mar putting on a show for Breeders' Cup in early November, with golf, music, food

Not only will the Breeders’ Cup showcase horse racing’s top talent Nov. 3-4 at Del Mar Racetrack but it’ll also shine a light on San Diego’s cuisine, culture and entertainment.

Heavy on music and food, the festival begins a week before the races. It also features golf tournaments, a beach run and a $100,000 poker tournament.

Among the highlights:

Art of the Horse (Now through Nov. 4): Art exhibition featuring 20 life-size, fiberglass horse statues created by local artists, displayed throughout San Diego.

Jake's 35 th Beach Fun Run and Breeders' Cup Breeze Presented by San Diego Surf Cup (Oct. 28): A 3.2 mile run on the beach kicks off the festival; it includes a beach party at local eatery Jake's Del Mar.

Rood & Riddle Breeders' Cup Post-Position Draw (Oct. 30): Starting gate positions will be drawn, at the Beach at Powerhouse Park, for each horse in the 13 races.

Torrey Pines Golf Tournament (Oct. 31): The tournament will welcome Breeders' Cup executives, owners and participants for a day of friendly competition.

Ponies & Poker (Oct. 31-Nov. 2): At Ocean's Eleven Casino, the tourney will bring together amateur and pro poker players for a shot at a $100,000 prize.

Breeders' Cup Belly-Up Concert Series (Nov. 1-Nov. 4): Series will feature San Diego area musicians.

Bourbon, Blue Grass & Breeders' Cup (Nov. 1): The Del Mar Foundation's community party will feature music, bourbon and whiskey tastings, at the Barn at the Beach facility in Powerhouse Park in Del Mar.

Jocktails at the Breeders Cup (Nov. 1): Cocktails crafted by Breeders' Cup's jockeys and personalities at Del Mar Plaza.

Best at the Barn (Nov. 2): The Del Mar Village Assn. will host an upscale tasting event at the Barn at the Beach venue at Powerhouse Park with top San Diego chefs, specialty cocktails and wines.

Bash at the Beach (Nov. 3): Following the first full day of races, Bash at the Beach invites fans to enjoy a cocktail as they take in a stunning San Diego sunset. The event will benefit Thoroughbred Charities of America.

Betting the Breeders' Cup presented by the Daily Racing Form (Date: TBD): A preview from Daily Racing Form experts on how to bet the Breeders' Cup races.

Info: Breeders’ Cup Festival.

