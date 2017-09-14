Descanso Garden's holiday light show tickets go on sale in October

Descanso Gardens is bringing back its hit holiday show, "Enchanted: Forest of Light," a series of nighttime displays installed in the La Cañada Flintridge gardens. Tickets go on sale in early October.

The mile-long route takes advantage of some of Descanso's most popular attractions during the day — native oaks, the lake at Oak Woodland and the Japanese Garden.

Wine and hot chocolate are available, as well as light snacks. The show runs Nov. 19-Jan. 7.

The ticket sale for Descanso members begins Oct. 2. Tickets will be released to the general public Oct. 16. Member prices start at $23, and $28 for non-members.

Info: Descanso Gardens

travel@latimes.com

