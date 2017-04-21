Hear the TSA Chorus sing, check out our California Bucket List and ponder 'Strange Travels' at Festival of Books

Do you know how to foil pickpockets when you’re on the road? And why you should ask for a room on a hotel’s upper floors?
Former L.A. police detective and travel security expert Kevin Coffey will appear 10:45 a.m. Sunday at the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books. Coffey shares insights and proven tips to help travelers avoid trouble when traveling in the U.S. and abroad.
Several sessions this weekend at the festival focus on travel.
On Sunday, a panel called “Strange Travels” will be moderated by L.A. Times Travel editor Catharine Hamm. The discussion will feature Joshua Foer of AtlasObscura.com; Laurel Moglen and Julia Posey, who co-wrote “111 Places in Los Angeles That You Must Not Miss”; and Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds. Noon at the Travel & Wellness stage.
Other travel-themed sessions at the festival include “The Educational Travel Boom” panel at 1:15 p.m. Sunday, the California Bucket List at 2:15 p.m. Saturday and a performance by the TSA Chorus at 3:30 p.m. Saturday.
Info and schedule: Los Angeles Times Festival of Books
