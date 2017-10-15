Films & programs: Visiting Christmas markets in Europe, climbing Half Dome, experiencing Africa, illustrating Joshua Tree

EUROPE

Presentation

Learn how the Christmas market tradition came about and take a virtual tour of markets across Germany, along the Rhine and Danube rivers, and a few that are farther afield.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday, Oct. 16, at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

YOSEMITE

Workshop

It's never too soon to get ready for next summer: REI instructors will talk about the routes, gear and training needed to navigate the cables and make it to the top of Half Dome.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct.17, at the REI stores in Rancho Cucamonga, 12218 E. Foothill Blvd., and Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St.

Admission, info: Free. (909) 646-8360 for Rancho Cucamonga; (818) 831-5555 for Northridge.

AFRICA

Workshop

Learn different ways to experience Africa at different price points, including venues, guides, transportation, treks, hikes, climbs and tour types.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 19, at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

In this introductory workshop, learn about botanical illustration and how to use it to document a visit to Joshua Tree National Park.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m Saturday, Oct. 21, at the Black Rock Nature Center, 9800 Black Rock Canyon Road, Yucca Valley.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535.

