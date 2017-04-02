Mentawai tribe of Indonesia, travel writing and photo workshop, and desert wildflowers of Joshua Tree

INDONESIA

Presentation

Pierre Odier will discuss the Mentawai tribe who live in a remote village on Siberut Island and follow a traditional way of life.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

YOSEMITE

Workshop

REI experts share tips for exploring Yosemite National Park and making the most of your adventures.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (714) 379-1938

WRITING/PHOTOGRAPHY

Workshop

Join Charlotte Austin and Kat Carney to learn tricks and tips about travel writing and photography.

When, where: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: $25. Advance-purchased ticket required. (310) 473-4574.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Join naturalist Darrell Shade on a tour of desert wildflowers in Joshua Tree National Park.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.