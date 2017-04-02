L.A. Now
Police arrests are plummeting across California, fueling alarm and questions
Travel News & Deals Deals, tips, advice and more
TRAVEL Travel News & Deals

Mentawai tribe of Indonesia, travel writing and photo workshop, and desert wildflowers of Joshua Tree

Anne Harnagel
Contact Reporter

INDONESIA

Presentation

Pierre Odier will discuss the Mentawai tribe who live in a remote village on Siberut Island and follow a traditional way of life.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

YOSEMITE

Workshop

REI experts share tips for exploring Yosemite National Park and making the most of your adventures.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (714) 379-1938

WRITING/PHOTOGRAPHY

Workshop

Join Charlotte Austin and Kat Carney to learn tricks and tips about travel writing and photography.

When, where: 6:30-10 p.m. Thursday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: $25. Advance-purchased ticket required. (310) 473-4574.

JOSHUA TREE

Field class

Join naturalist Darrell Shade on a tour of desert wildflowers in Joshua Tree National Park.

When, where: 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday at the Oasis Visitor Center, 74485 National Park Drive, Twentynine Palms.

Admission, info: $70. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

Copyright © 2017, Los Angeles Times
57°