Packing tips from Jordan Mitchell-Love, tidepool walk in San Pedro, camping basics in Joshua Tree

TRAVEL
Presentation
Jordan Mitchell-Love, host of the travel show “The Vagabond Tales,” will share his packing tips and how to stay on the road indefinitely with just one bag.
When, where: 9 a.m. Saturday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
SAN PEDRO
Tidepool walk
Watch a slide slow, then take a walk led by education staff to the Point Fermin tidepools.
When, where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562
JOSHUA TREE
Workshop
Acquire camping skills while learning about the desert as you hike through it.
When, where: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. May 7. Joshua Tree Visitor Center.
Admission, info: $120. (760) 367-5535
Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.