Packing tips from Jordan Mitchell-Love, tidepool walk in San Pedro, camping basics in Joshua Tree

TRAVEL

Presentation

Jordan Mitchell-Love, host of the travel show “The Vagabond Tales,” will share his packing tips and how to stay on the road indefinitely with just one bag.

When, where: 9 a.m. Saturday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

SAN PEDRO

Tidepool walk

Watch a slide slow, then take a walk led by education staff to the Point Fermin tidepools.

When, where: 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturday at Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562

JOSHUA TREE

Workshop

Acquire camping skills while learning about the desert as you hike through it.

When, where: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday to 5 p.m. May 7. Joshua Tree Visitor Center.

Admission, info: $120. (760) 367-5535

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.