Your California Bucket List: San Francisco's painted ladies, San Diego's green flashes, Convict Lake's rainbows and more.
Backpacking in Southern California; Karin Esterhammer on living in Vietnam

BACKPACKING

Workshop

REI experts will take the mystery out of backpacking in Southern California with an overview of planning, preparation and gear.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Tustin, 2962 El Camino Real, and 7 p.m. Wednesday at REI stores in Huntington Beach, 7777 Edinger Ave., and Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (714) 505-0205 for Tustin; (714) 379-1938 for Huntington Beach; (818) 703-5300 for Woodland Hills.

VIETNAM

Presentation

Former L.A. Times staffer Karin Esterhammer shares her experiences of living among the poor in Vietnam for 2½ years, with slides and a reading from her new memoir, “So Happiness to Meet You.”

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Thursday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

