'Sunsets of Tulum,' campfire cooking, hiking the Pacific Coast Trail and exploring northeast India

MEXICO

Presentation

Join travel writer Ray Bartlett for a journey to Yucatán, Mexico, with slides, stories and a reading from his debut novel, “Sunsets of Tulum.”

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

CAMP COOKING

Workshop

REI experts will help you plan and prepare for your next campfire feast.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Woodland Hills, 6220 Topanga Canyon Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-5300

PACIFIC COAST TRAIL

Slide show

PCT thru-hiker Shian Sung will offer tips for gear and planning and present a slideshow on his five-month through-hike from the Mexican border to the Canadian border.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

INDIA

Presentation

Gene Smith and Praneet Jaspal will discuss northeast India and the peoples of Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland and Assam, three little-visited states.

When, where: Noon July 23 at El Floridita restaurant, No. 3 1253 N. Vine St., Hollywood.

Admission, info: $25 for lunch and program. Hosted by the Network for Travel Club. RSVP to Odette Ricasa at (323) 578-3601.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.

á