Thru-hiking the John Muir Trail; trekking in Nepal

JOHN MUIR TRAIL

Slide show

Pamela Zoolalian will share stories and experiences from her solo thru-hike of the John Muir Trail from Yosemite to Mt. Whitney.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Tustin, 2962 El Camino Real.

Admission, info: Free. (714) 505-0205

NEPAL

Presentation

Guide Steve Tickle will share photos and stories from his experiences while trekking, climbing and traveling in Nepal for 15 years.

When, where: 7 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

TRAVEL TIPS

Presentation

Angel Castellanos will share tips and tricks on packing, how to avoid airline baggage fees, and airport do’s and don’ts.

When, where: 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Saturday at H. Savinar Luggage Co., 6931 Topanga Canyon Blvd., Canoga Park, and 2 p.m. July 30 at the Los Angeles store, 4625 W. Washington Blvd.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 703-1313, Canoga Park; (323) 938-2501, Los Angeles.

