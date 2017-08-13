'Paris Nights: My Year at the Moulin Rouge,' exploring Zion and the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh

FRANCE
Presentation
Join Cliff Simon and coauthor Loren Stephens for a reading from “Paris Nights: My Year at the Moulin Rouge” and a discussion on the making of the book.
When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.
Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.
ZION NATIONAL PARK
Presentation
Explore Zion's history, natural wonders and recreational opportunities, from a casual stroll to mountaineering in slot canyons.
When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St.
Admission, info: Free. (818) 831-5555.
SAN PEDRO
Open house
Discover the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh and learn about local native plants and animals.
When, where: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.
Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.
