'Paris Nights: My Year at the Moulin Rouge,' exploring Zion and the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh

FRANCE

Presentation

Join Cliff Simon and coauthor Loren Stephens for a reading from “Paris Nights: My Year at the Moulin Rouge” and a discussion on the making of the book.

When, where: 7:30 p.m. Monday at Distant Lands, 20 S. Raymond Ave., Pasadena.

Admission, info: Free. RSVP to (626) 449-3220.

ZION NATIONAL PARK

Presentation

Explore Zion's history, natural wonders and recreational opportunities, from a casual stroll to mountaineering in slot canyons.

When, where: 7 p.m. Tuesday at the REI store in Northridge, 18605 Devonshire St.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 831-5555.

SAN PEDRO

Open house

Discover the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh and learn about local native plants and animals.

When, where: 2-4 p.m. Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.

