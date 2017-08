MT. BALDY

Outdoor festival

The three-day Mountain & Adventure Festival Gathering celebrates outdoor sports and lifestyle with presentations by professional athletes, programs on yoga, wellness and photography, music, films and more.

When, where: 10 a.m. Friday to 4 p.m. Sept. 3. Mt. Baldy ski lifts, 8401 Mt. Baldy Road, Mt. Baldy.

Admission, info: For tickets, go to www.lat.ms/MtBaldyfestival 

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.