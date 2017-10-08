CALIFORNIA
Films & programs: SoCal backpacking, the Cabrillo aquarium and the Wonderland of Rocks in Joshua Tree

BACKPACKING

Workshop

Experts will give an overview of planning, preparation and gear for backpacking in Southern California.

When, where: 7 p.m. Wednesday at the REI store in Burbank, 1900 W. Empire Ave.

Admission, info: Free. (818) 847-9509

SAN PEDRO

Open house

Discover the Salinas de San Pedro Salt Marsh with educators and naturalists from the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium.

When, where: 2-4 p.m Saturday at the Cabrillo Marine Aquarium, 3720 Stephen M. White Drive, San Pedro.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 548-7562.

JOSHUA TREE

Geology

Discover the Wonderland of Rocks on a hike that begins at Barker Dam and includes the Wall Street Mill.

When, where: 8 a.m. Oct. 15 at the Joshua Tree Visitor Center, 6554 Park Blvd., Joshua Tree.

Admission, info: $45. RSVP to (760) 367-5535.

