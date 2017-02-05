Learn about Machu Picchu and the Inca Trail. Also, a nature walk in Palos Verdes

PERU

Presentation

Learn about Machu Picchu and hiking the Inca Trail.

When, where: 6:30 p.m. Friday at the Adventure 16 store, 11161 W. Pico Blvd., Los Angeles

Admission, info: Free. (310) 473-4574.

HIKING

Nature walk

Join the Palos Verdes Peninsula Land Conservancy on a guided walk to explore the rock formations and tide pools at Sacred Cove.

When, where: 3 p.m. Saturday, Abalone Cove Shoreline Park, 5970 Palos Verdes Drive South.

Admission, info: Free. (310) 541-7613 Ext. 201 or sign up at www.pvplc.org. Strenuous.

Please email announcements at least three weeks before the event to travel@latimes.com.