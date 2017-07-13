Immerse yourself in the Seven Kingdoms at in-the-works 'Game of Thrones' exhibition

“Game of Thrones” fans, it’s not just the HBO series that’s coming up. Sure, long-awaited Season 7 will return starting Sunday. But there’s also an interactive “Thrones” traveling exhibition in the works that’s set to debut in fall.

Visitors will be able to travel to the mythical lands of Westeros and Essos in “Game of Thrones: The Exhibition.” A news release describes the show as a “mix of immersive environments, interactives, and multimedia content.”

Costumes, props, weapons and armor will create Seven Kingdoms locales such as the North, the city of Meereen, the House of Black and White, the land Beyond the Wall and others.

And you can visit the Iron Throne Room, the seat of power for the Westerosi.

The tour will kick off in Europe this fall; no specifics on when and where yet. HBO and event organizer GES have partnered on the 10,000-square-foot exhibition.

