Spend a week touring Dublin, Cork, Blarney Castle and the coast by train

Ireland is nicknamed the Emerald Isle for good reason: rolling green hills abound, in all shades possible. You might not see St. Pat, but you can get a good look at those hills on a luxury train ride that crisscrosses the countryside.
The week-long tour includes time to explore Dublin and attractions such as Trinity College, St. Patrick’s Cathedral and the lively Temple Bar District.
Participants then board the Grand Hibernian for a train trip through the heart of the nation and along its rugged Atlantic coastline.
The Red Savannah tour visits Cork, the Jameson Irish Whiskey distillery, Blarney Castle, the Lakes of Killarney and Connemara National Park.
Other activities include the opportunity to learn about falconry at Ashford Castle.
Dates: Available year-round.
Price: From $7,146 per person, double occupancy. Included area accommodations (two nights in Dublin and four aboard the Grand Hibernian), some meals, sightseeing activities and guide. International airfare not included.
Info: Red Savannah, (855) 468-5555
