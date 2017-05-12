Here's a novel way to tour Italy: Kayak the Adriatic and the Mediterranean

Tour Italy on foot and by kayak on a new nine-day adventure offered by Tofino Expeditions that links the Adriatic and Mediterranean seas.
Participants will spend two days exploring the Adriatic coast by kayak, then cross the Apennines to Assisi for lunch and a private tour.
Another two days are spent paddling in Lago Trasimeno, the largest lake in central Italy, and exploring several of its islands.
The tour concludes with a day of kayaking in the Mediterranean along the Monte Argentario peninsula. Highlights include visits to the towns of Castiglione del Lago, Pienza and Sienna.
Dates: July 8-16, Sept. 2-10. Availability may be limited.
Price: $4,190 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations in agriturisimos (farm stays), most meals, ground transportation, entry fees, sea kayaks and equipment.
Info: Tofino Expeditions, (800) 677-0877
