Rock out at sea with Joe Bonamassa, Queensryche or Rick Springfield on these concert cruises

For the last three years, guitarist Joe Bonamassa has led sold-out blues and rock concerts in a perfect venue: a cruise ship. Fans pack the decks for intimate one-of-a-kind concerts on board the ships. And Bonamassa’s not alone. Each year metal bands gather for a Monsters of Rock Cruise, and oldies performers reunite for the ’80s Cruise.

Bonamassa next year will host the Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IV, a cruise aboard the Norwegian Jade in 2018 that sails from Miami to Montego Bay, Jamaica. The trip is a fundraiser that supports music education programs, and the lineup always impresses.

Featured artists so far (more get added closer to the date) include L.A.-based band Los Lobos, JJ Grey & Mofro, Ana Popovic, North Mississippi Allstars, Sister Sparrow & the Dirty Birds, the James Hunter Six and many more. Bonamassa will be performing with Black Country Communion, bringing together Glenn Hughes, Jason Bonham and Derek Sherinian.

The four-day festival includes nonstop concerts and music aboard the ship carrying 2,100 die-hard fans. Three prior sold-out festivals raised a combined $181,000 in donations for Keeping the Blues Alive Foundation, an organization that funds scholarships and music programs for students and teachers across the country.

Prices start at $1,099 per person, based on double occupancy, plus $275 for port fees and taxes. The cruise sails Feb. 28 to March 2. Info: Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea IV, (877) 379-9170, or email bluesalive@sixthman.net.

The Monsters of Rock Cruise 2018 will sail the Caribbean with bands such as Tesla, Queensryche, Thunder, Lita Ford, Great White, British Lion featuring Steve Harris of Iron Maiden and others. Expect to rock out and attend Q&As hosted by radio personalities, too.

The five-day cruise sails Feb. 11 to 16 from Miami aboard Royal Caribbean’s Navigator of the Seas. Cabins start at $1,199 per person, based on double occupancy, excluding fees and taxes. It will stop at Falmouth, Jamaica, and the private isle of Labadee. Info: Monsters of Rock Cruise 2018, (855) 505-6672, or email reservations@monstersofrockcruise.com

John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press Rick Springfield performs last year at the iHeart80s Party held at the Forum in Inglewood. Rick Springfield performs last year at the iHeart80s Party held at the Forum in Inglewood. (John Salangsang / Invision / Associated Press)

Still missing the 1980s? Here’s a chance for a musical flashback on the third ’80s Cruise hosted by Rick Springfield and featuring Loverboy, Mike and the Mechanics, Billy Ocean, Berlin with Terri Nunn, Thomas Dolby and others.

The cruise sails from Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on March 17 to 24 aboard the Celebrity Summit. It will stop at Nassau, Bahamas, St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Tortola in the British Virgin Islands and the private CocoCay isle. Prices start at $2,600 per person, based on double occupancy, including port fees and taxes. Info: The ’80s Cruise, (844) 384-8080

