Aerosmith farewell tour is back on with new L.A. date, months after Steven Tyler injury

Aerosmith will resume its Peace Out tour later this year, including three stops in Southern California.

Don’t want to miss a thing from Aerosmith’s farewell tour? The rock group’s fans are in luck.

Aerosmith announced Wednesday that its Peace Out tour is officially back on, with an updated slate of shows — including three Southern California stops — set to kick off in September. The rock group’s tour launched early last September, but was quickly put on hold after frontman Steven Tyler injured his vocal cords.

Less than a month into its Peace Out circuit, Aerosmith announced in a September 2023 statement that Tyler’s injury — a fractured larynx — was “more serious than initially thought.” As a result, the group said it would postpone its remaining stops until 2024.

“I promise we will be back as soon as we can,” Tyler, 76, said in a missive shared to the group’s Facebook page last year.

The Grammy-winning “Dream On” group will relaunch the remainder of its tour Sept. 20, with a newly added show at Pittsburgh’s PPG Paints Arena. The group also added a Sept. 23 concert at Philadelphia’s Wells Fargo Center.

In the winter, Aerosmith will rock its way to California for shows in San Francisco, San Jose and Los Angeles. First, the “Walk This Way” group will play San Francisco’s Chase Center on Nov. 30, then San Jose’s SAP Center on Dec. 4 and Inglewood’s Kia Forum on Dec. 7, almost exactly a year later than initially scheduled.

The Peace Out tour is now scheduled to end on Feb. 26, 2025, at the Keybank Center in Buffalo, N.Y. The full list of tour dates can be found on Aerosmith’s website.

For all shows except its first one back, Aerosmith will be joined by “Remedy” rockers the Black Crowes, now on their own headlining tour behind a new album, “Happiness Bastards,” and playing L.A.’s Greek Theatre on Friday.

On top of his vocal injury, Tyler was sued in November 2023 for allegedly kissing and groping a teenage girl twice in 1975 when he was 27 and she was 17. In February, a U.S. district judge dismissed the lawsuit.

“We agree with the judge’s reasoning, and are grateful for this result on behalf of our client,” David Long-Daniels, a lawyer for Tyler, told Reuters in February.