Britney Spears adds 18 more shows at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas

Britney Spears is back! After a winning performance of her steamy new single, “Make Me,” at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards last month, the one-time tabloid subject is adding more dates to her Las Vegas show schedule.

Eighteen additional “Piece of Me” performances have been scheduled for March through May at the AXIS at Planet Hollywood.

Britney Spears has been performing at Planet Hollywood in Las Vegas since 2013.

Tickets go on sale 10 a.m. Friday and range from $59 to $229, plus handling fees.

Spears, now 34, is riding a renewed wave of popularity with the recent release of her new “Glory” album. It entered the Billboard 200 at No. 3 and dropped to No. 12 this week.

Britney Spears sang her new single, "Make Me," at the 2016 MTV Video Music Awards in August.

Britney’s new single is among more than 20 songs she performs at her Las Vegas show. Others include “...Baby One More Time,” “Breathe on Me,” “I Love Rock ’N’ Roll” and her famous “Oops!… I Did It Again.”

She performs with a four-piece band, 14 dancers and elaborate sets in a high-tech arena. (Table and bottle service are available for guests.)

Spears opened her Las Vegas residency in December 2013. Shows begin at 9 p.m.

She got her start in the 1990s in the “All New Mickey Mouse Club” TV show on Disney Channel.

Info: “Piece of Me”

