Britney Spears alleges she was ‘gaslit and tricked’ when she left Chateau Marmont

Britney Spears says she wishes her life “was as wild as it has been portrayed.”

Britney Spears has a few things to say about what went down last week when she was photographed leaving the Chateau Marmont wearing very little.

The Grammy winner twisted her ankle a week ago when she attempted a leap in her suite at the storied hotel and paramedics were called, but she was not treated by the medical personnel before heading home. The Times confirmed that Spears also had a fight at the time with her boyfriend Paul Soliz, which resulted in the pop star leaving the hotel with her own security team.

The “... Baby One More Time” singer alleged at the time that paramedics came to her door “illegally.”

“I honestly wish my life was as wild as it has been portrayed !!!,” Spears wrote Monday on Instagram, sharing incongruent footage of herself on horseback on what appeared to be a ranch. “Either way, some s— actually has happened to my foot and I might have to get surgery ... fingers crossed, hopefully not but I feel that I was harassed and gaslit and tricked to go on the street when my car was supposed to be there !!!”

The 42-year-old, whose past erratic behavior led to a 13-year conservatorship that was terminated in 2021, rebutted a wide-reaching TMZ report alleging she was having a “mental breakdown” the night of the Chateau Marmont incident.

“I was in my pajamas and yes, I had been crying because I hurt my foot !!! No breakdown !!! I’m a grown ass woman who is actually very naive in most situations !!!,” the “Toxic” and “Hold Me Closer” singer said in the video. “I am simply embarrassed they got me in my damn pajamas !!! I don’t feel loved … I feel mistreated !!! With that said, I’m going to treat myself this week !!!”

The singer and dancer had previously declared on Instagram that “the news is fake,” posting a video showing her swollen ankle and saying that she injured it while trying to do a leap in the living room of her hotel suite. She said she “fell and embarrassed herself” and that the paramedics’ arrival “caused this huge scene, which was so unnecessary” when all she needed was ice. It’s unclear who called the authorities.

Brian Humphrey, a spokesman for the Los Angeles Fire Department, confirmed Friday that the agency had received a 911 call to the Chateau Marmont at 12:42 a.m. Thursday. Citing medical privacy rules, he could not identify the person the call was made for.

Humphrey said paramedics were dispatched to the hotel after a caller requested aid for an adult female who had been injured. He said the caller did not offer specifics about the injury. The ambulance left Chateau Marmont at 1:17 a.m. without transporting the person, and there was no law-enforcement response.

The spokesman had no comment on the allegations Spears made about the paramedics on social media, which also included allegations about her mother Lynne Spears and adulation for her personal attorney Mathew S. Rosengart, whom she said got her through the Chateau ordeal.

Earlier this month, Rosengart was instrumental in settling a years-long dispute with her father and former conservator, Jamie Spears, over payment of the elder Spears’ legal fees and how he managed his daughter’s finances during the controversial legal arrangement.

“The Woman in Me” author also reached a divorce settlement agreement with estranged third husband Sam Asghari that was filed in Los Angeles County Superior Court last week.