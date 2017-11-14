5 places in Las Vegas where you can find snow, ice, Merlin and holiday lights

Las Vegas’ nighttime low temperatures remain well above freezing, but that doesn’t mean you won’t be seeing seasonal attractions complete with ice and snow.

For skaters, who could resist a glide across the ice overlooking the Strip? That’s just what the Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is offering, starting Nov. 20, at its Ice Rink.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas The cost of a day pass will be $20 when the Cosmopolitan opens its Ice Rink next week. The cost of a day pass will be $20 when the Cosmopolitan opens its Ice Rink next week. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

Each afternoon and evening through Jan. 10, skaters, snow showers and s’mores will provide holiday fun on the site of the resort’s Boulevard Pool. An all-day skating pass costs $20; admission is free for non-skaters.

The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Skaters and spectators at the Cosmopolitan can keep warm with comfort foods such as grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup. Skaters and spectators at the Cosmopolitan can keep warm with comfort foods such as grilled cheese sandwiches with tomato soup. (The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas)

On Monday evenings, holiday double features will be screened on the resort’s 65-foot-tall marquee beginning at 6 p.m. Christmas Day’s offerings are “Mickey’s Magical Christmas: Snowed In at the House of Mouse” and “How the Grinch Stole Christmas.” New Year’s Day will be celebrated with “Frozen” and “The Polar Express.”

Info: The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas Ice Rink

Station Casinos Amid palm trees, a seasonal oasis, complete with a skating rink, will beckon during the holidays at Green Valley Ranch in suburban Henderson. Amid palm trees, a seasonal oasis, complete with a skating rink, will beckon during the holidays at Green Valley Ranch in suburban Henderson. (Station Casinos)

Outdoor skating on real ice is also coming to the suburbs. Green Valley Ranch, just off Interstate 215 in Henderson, will debut its Winter’s Village on Nov. 24. Holiday pastries, cocoa and hot apple cider will be for sale rink side.

Hours vary by day, with extended opening times during the school holidays.

Info: Winter’s Village

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas A snow-and-ice attraction will open later this month at a water park in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley. It's similar to Christmas Town in Bakersfield, Calif. A snow-and-ice attraction will open later this month at a water park in the southwest part of the Las Vegas Valley. It's similar to Christmas Town in Bakersfield, Calif. (Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas)

At the opposite end of the 215 freeway, kids of all ages will be enthralled by Las Vegas Christmas Town, the first-ever wintertime offering at the Wet’n’Wild water park.

Sure, there will be skating, but guests atop inner tubes will also zip down a 100-foot slide covered with snow. Santa will pose for pictures at the “Cozy Cottage,” and a holiday train will carry passengers through a display of more than 3 million twinkling lights.

Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas A ride aboard a miniature train that carries 40 passengers at a time is included in the cost of admission at Christmas Town, a new holiday attraction in Southern Nevada. A ride aboard a miniature train that carries 40 passengers at a time is included in the cost of admission at Christmas Town, a new holiday attraction in Southern Nevada. (Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas)

Tickets cost $20, whether purchased online or at the gate. The attraction is open Nov. 24 to Dec. 31 (closed Dec. 24 and 25).

Wet’n’Wild is located near the freeway’s Sunset Road exit.

Info: Wet’n’Wild Las Vegas

Merrell Virgen Decked in holiday finery, Merlin weaves tales of medieval magic during the special holiday presentation of the “Tournament of Kings” dinner show. Decked in holiday finery, Merlin weaves tales of medieval magic during the special holiday presentation of the “Tournament of Kings” dinner show. (Merrell Virgen)

Back along Las Vegas Boulevard, the long-running Tournament of Kings dinner show at Excalibur takes on a festive theme with its “’Twas the Knight” holiday extravaganza starting Nov. 22.

Holiday-inspired music and poems will be added to the tale of a young man’s journey to knighthood. True to medieval times, the meal must be eaten without using utensils.

Tickets start at $73 including taxes and fees.

Info: Excalibur’s Tournament of Kings

Kelly McKeon A Christmas tree, pictured here in 2016, is central to the annual holiday display that graces the gardens at Bellagio. Tens of thousands of flowers are used to create the seasonal displays. A Christmas tree, pictured here in 2016, is central to the annual holiday display that graces the gardens at Bellagio. Tens of thousands of flowers are used to create the seasonal displays. (Kelly McKeon)

There’s no charge to be awed by the holiday spectacle that arrives each December at the Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Gardens.

This year’s “Holiday Glamour” festival of flowers will open Dec. 2 and continue through Jan. 6.

While details of the display are still under wraps, a spokeswoman shared that magical elves will be spotted hanging lights and garlands on the 42-foot tree.

Guests will also be greeted by an “ice princess” 18 feet tall. She will be elegantly adorned with flowers including fresh hydrangeas and orchids.

The gardens are open 24 hours a day.

Info: Bellagio Conservatory & Botanical Garden

ALSO

Las Vegas gamblers, expect to lose. That’s what casinos are telling them as part of a new safe-betting campaign

Great turkey trots (including America's very first one) to run on Thanksgiving Day

Imagine Dragons, Boyz II Men, Penn & Teller to play Vegas Strong Benefit Concert. Tickets now on sale

CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. Times travel writer Christopher Reynolds follows Mark Twain's trail through the silver-mining town of Virginia City, Nev.; the north shore of Lake Tahoe (where the great author once started a forest fire); and the California Gold Country, where Twain spent a winter on Jackass Hill. CAPTION There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. There is no place as intense and wondrous and few people as compelling as those who make the California desert their home. CAPTION A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney A look back at 2016 highlights from Vivid Sydney CAPTION The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color The national monument, about 70 miles from San Luis Obispo, is ablaze with color CAPTION The Great American Eclipse The Great American Eclipse

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel