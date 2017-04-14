No joke. Mel Brooks is bringing his one-man show to Vegas — for two nights only

Legendary funnyman Mel Brooks will move from the soundstage to the theater stage for two nights in Las Vegas. “An Evening with Mel Brooks,” which dives deep into the life of the actor, writer, producer and director, will come to the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas on June 30 and July 1.

Tickets cost $75 to $200 plus taxes and fees and are on sale now.

You can purchase tickets online or by calling (702) 770-9966. Meet-and-greet packages priced at $1,000 each quickly sold out for both shows.

Brooks, 90, promises to pull back the curtain on his remarkable life, combining stand-up comedy with personal anecdotes and clips from some of his most memorable movies, such as the 1974 films “Blazing Saddles” and “Young Frankenstein.”

Brooks won his first Oscar in 1964 for writing and animating a film short, “The Critic.” His second came in 1968 for the screenplay of his first feature film, “The Producers.”

He is also an Emmy, Grammy and Tony winner.

Prior to a January performance in Los Angeles, event marketer AXS revealed “Five Fun Facts” about Brooks including this: He was the first white artist to have a rap song on the R&B charts with “It’s Good to Be the King” in 1982. Who knew?

Info: Mel Brooks at Wynn Las Vegas, (702) 770-9966

travel@latimes.com

@latimestravel

