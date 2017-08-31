Your guide to classic performers coming to Las Vegas, from Tony Bennett to Ringo Starr

Age hardly matters when it comes to the fall lineup of Las Vegas concerts. Tickets go on sale Friday for Tony Bennett’s next series of Sin City shows.

Bennett, who turned 91 in early August, will perform six shows during November. The title of his newest production: “Tony: The Best is Yet to Come.”

He’ll be followed by a slew of performers in their 70s, including Diana Ross, Bob Dylan and Ringo Starr.

Writing about Bennett teaming up with Lady Gaga, Gina Pell wrote on the Fast Company blog that labels such as “millennials” are becoming passé.

She suggested “perennials” as a more inclusive phrase. “We are ever-blooming, relevant people of all ages who live in the present time, know what’s happening in the world, stay current with technology, and have friends of all ages,” Pell wrote.

It’s time to shake off the demographics and the stereotypes as you consider this partial lineup of fall shows in Vegas.

— The Beach Boys will perform Sept. 15 at the Smith Center for the Performing Arts. (Original member Mike Love leads the band with Grammy-winning songwriter Bruce Johnston and others. This tour doesn’t feature Beach Boys Brian Wilson or Al Jardine.) Tickets start at $29.

— Tony Bennett will perform on selected dates between Nov. 1 and 11 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets from $65.

— Cher will play selected dates between Nov. 8 and 25 at the Park Theater at Monte Carlo. Tickets from $55.

— Bob Dylan and His Band play Oct. 14 at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan. Tickets from $39.

Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times Billy Idol will perform at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in October. Billy Idol will perform at the House of Blues in Las Vegas in October. (Katie Falkenberg / Los Angeles Times)

— Billy Idol will play selected dates between Oct. 4 and 21 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets from $79.50.

— Lionel Richie will play selected dates between Nov, 29 and Dec. 16 at The Axis at Planet Hollywood. Tickets from $69.

— Diana Ross will be in concert on selected dates between Oct. 11 and 28 at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas. Tickets from $60.50.

Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band will be at Planet Hollywood in October. Former Beatles drummer Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band will be at Planet Hollywood in October. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

— Ringo Starr and His All-Starr Band will play selected dates between Oct. 13 and 28 at the PH Showroom at Planet Hollywood. Tickets from $69.

Now, go dust off your old 45s — if you know what those are —-- and crank up the music.

