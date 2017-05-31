Mammoth extending ski and board season into August, for only the second time

The latest evidence that snow angels have smiled on the Sierra this season? Mammoth Mountain will stay open into August. The massive resort has remained running that late only one time before, in 1995.

The announcement follows Squaw Valley’s news that it may stay open right into the fall.

Over Memorial Day, visitors reported that Mammoth’s parking lots were packed but lift lines were open and the slopes uncrowded. Guests said Broadway and Stump Alley were running with hardly any lines. Conditions were especially fine for boarders, who power through the slush better than skiers.

The resort was reporting base depths of nearly 9 feet as Main Lodge and 23 feet at the Summit.

Of course, spring-summer conditions not only bring out the beach attire, they bring out the dirt. Mammoth’s lower elevations have started shutting down. Canyon Lodge and Eagle Lodge are closed for the season. Lift access is available at Main Lodge and the Mill base areas.

Visitors also report that the crowds are made up, in large part, by locals, as well as professionals who have carved out “insane curves and jumps.”

Lifts are open daily from 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., wind and weather permitting. Note that Panorama Gondola is closed for maintenance through June 16. Scenic rides open for the summer June 17. The bike park opens June 24.

For the rest of the season, kids 12 and under ski free. Cali4nia pass holders for this season and next also ski free. Lift status updates.

