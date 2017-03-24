The Netherlands' original pop-up tulip garden opens. Here's what a drone saw over Keukenhof.

Tulips are popping up at Netherlands’ famed Keukenhof gardens near Amsterdam, which opened Thursday for the spring season. Millions more, plus daffodils and other plants, will flower over the next few months until the show ends in late May.

Peter Bakker snapped photos via a drone, showing the neat patterns and colors that showcase the country’s most famous flower: tulips. About 7 million are planted here, and 100 varieties are blooming right now.

Flower bulbs are planted in patterns a year in advance of the spring bloom.

This year’s theme pays tribute to Dutch design, reflecting the works of artist Piet Mondrian, furniture designer Gerrit Rietveld and fashion and graphic designers. In one part of the garden, you’ll find the primary colors and neat lines in a flower mosaic inspired by Mondrian.

Last year, a pattern was designed to honor the paintings of Dutch artist Piet Mondrian.

Flower shows in the Oranje Nassau Pavilion also reflect Dutch design, and ideas on fashion and furniture are reflected in the orchid and anthurium shows at the Beatrix Paviljoen, a release about the garden says.

The Keukenhof remains open through May 21.

It’s the 68th year for the gardens, whose name means “kitchen garden” in Dutch. In the 15th century, the area provided fruits and vegetables to a nearby castle (hence the kitchen connection). The castle was built later in 1641.

In the mid-19th century, landscape architects Jan David Zocher and his son, Louis Paul Zocher, rethought the gardens. Their reworked vision borrows from English landscape and endures as the basis of the garden.

A field of tulips at the Keukenhof.

Fast forward to 1949, when flower bulb businesses thought it would be a swell idea to showcase their plants with a pop-up garden every spring. It caught on and the tradition continues with an estimated 1 million visitors coming during Keukenhof’s eight-week appearance.

Keukenhof remains open until May 21.

Opening day selfies among the flowers? But of course.

Tickets cost 16 euros (about $17) for adults and 8 euros (about $8.50) for children ages 4 to 11. Kids 3 and younger are free.

The gardens are in Lisse, about 45 miles west of Amsterdam.

Info: Keukenhof

