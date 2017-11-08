California ski lifts beginning to spin, with limited runs. Here are opening dates

This is opening week for some of California’s ski resorts. Boreal Mountain and Mt. Rose, both near Lake Tahoe, are already open, with limited lifts spinning. Mammoth Mountain follows Thursday, also with a limited opening and $50 lift tickets.

Mountain High and the Big Bear resorts have yet to set an opening date.

Here is a rundown of opening dates for resorts throughout the state, courtesy of Ski California, a trade association that keeps tabs on the status of the state’s resorts:

Mammoth Mountain: Thursday (Nov. 9)

June Mountain: Dec. 15

Tamarack Cross-Country: Nov. 18

China Peak Mountain Resort: Nov. 24

Bear Valley: Nov. 24

Bear Valley Cross-Country: Nov. 24

Dodge Ridge: TBD

No opening dates have been set for Snow Valley, Mountain High, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. But most are aiming for openings on or around the Thanksgiving weekend.

Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Open

Boreal Mountain Resort: Open

Soda Springs Mountain Resort: TBD

Sugar Bowl Resort: TBD

Royal Gorge Cross Country: TBD

Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows: Nov. 17

Northstar California: Nov. 17

Northstar Cross-Country: TBD

Heavenly Mountain Resort: Nov. 17

Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Nov. 22

Kirkwood Cross Country: TBD

Sierra-at-Tahoe: TBD

Homewood Mountain Resort: Dec. 8

Mt. Shasta Ski Park: Dec. 15

Diamond Peak: Dec. 15

Tahoe Donner Downhill: TBD

Tahoe Donner Cross-Country: Nov. 23

Auburn Ski Club Training Center: TBD

Tahoe Cross-Country: Tentative: Ice rink mid-December; trails early January.

