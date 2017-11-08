California ski lifts beginning to spin, with limited runs. Here are opening dates

This is opening week for some of California’s ski resorts. Boreal Mountain and Mt. Rose, both near Lake Tahoe, are already open, with limited lifts spinning. Mammoth Mountain follows Thursday, also with a limited opening and $50 lift tickets.
Mountain High and the Big Bear resorts have yet to set an opening date.
Here is a rundown of opening dates for resorts throughout the state, courtesy of Ski California, a trade association that keeps tabs on the status of the state’s resorts:
Mammoth Mountain: Thursday (Nov. 9)
June Mountain: Dec. 15
Tamarack Cross-Country: Nov. 18
China Peak Mountain Resort: Nov. 24
Bear Valley: Nov. 24
Bear Valley Cross-Country: Nov. 24
Dodge Ridge: TBD
No opening dates have been set for Snow Valley, Mountain High, Bear Mountain and Snow Summit. But most are aiming for openings on or around the Thanksgiving weekend.
Mt. Rose Ski Tahoe: Open
Boreal Mountain Resort: Open
Soda Springs Mountain Resort: TBD
Sugar Bowl Resort: TBD
Royal Gorge Cross Country: TBD
Squaw Valley | Alpine Meadows: Nov. 17
Northstar California: Nov. 17
Northstar Cross-Country: TBD
Heavenly Mountain Resort: Nov. 17
Kirkwood Mountain Resort: Nov. 22
Kirkwood Cross Country: TBD
Sierra-at-Tahoe: TBD
Homewood Mountain Resort: Dec. 8
Mt. Shasta Ski Park: Dec. 15
Diamond Peak: Dec. 15
Tahoe Donner Downhill: TBD
Tahoe Donner Cross-Country: Nov. 23
Auburn Ski Club Training Center: TBD
Tahoe Cross-Country: Tentative: Ice rink mid-December; trails early January.
