Sail the Seine this summer in Uniworld's newest river cruise ship

Be one of the first to set sail on Uniworld's new ship, Joie de Vivre, on a eight-day cruise on the Seine River through Paris and Normandy.

The riverboat will dock in Paris, where it will spend two days. The Joie de Vivre, which launched in March, will also visit Richard the Lionheart’s Chateau Gaillard overlooking the Seine in Les Andelys, Monet’s home in Giverny, the medieval city of Rouen and the famed Normandy beaches, site of the D-Day invasion of World War II.

A choice of excursions, including biking and other recreational activities, are included in the fare.

Dates: Weekly sailings are available through early November.

Price: $3,549 per person, double occupancy. Includes accommodations, excursions, tips and beverages, including wine and spirits. International airfare not included.

Info: Uniworld, (866) 883-7230

