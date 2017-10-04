Make like explorer Cabrillo when San Salvador replica ship comes to L.A.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to walk the decks of a historic galleon, here’s your chance. A full-size replica of the San Salvador, the ship that explorer Juan Rodriguez Cabrillo sailed along the coast of Southern California in the mid-16th century, will arrive this week at the Los Angeles Maritime Museum in San Pedro.

Visitors can explore the ship from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday through Sunday ($7 to $14) at 600 Sampson Way, Berth 84. The ship also will take passengers on day sails from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday (may be sold out), Tuesday and Wednesday ($59 to $99).

Cabrillo, by the way, arrived in what is now San Diego on Sept. 28, 1542, in the original San Salvador. The hand-crafted replica cost $6.5 million to build and measures 92 feet long and 24 feet wide.

It first sailed in July 2015 and lives at the Maritime Museum of San Diego.

Folks who want to make like Cabrillo can sign on to a sailing adventure from Marina del Rey to Catalina Island and then to San Diego from Oct. 15 to 19. The cost is $999 per person, which includes accommodations on the ship and meals. Passengers have an opportunity to learn the ropes and sail the ship too (no experience required). Check out the Pacific Heritage Tour 2017 for details.

