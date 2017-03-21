Chef who made Julia Child cry headlines Santa Barbara food and wine event honoring her

Chef Nancy Silverton once made Julia Child cry — on TV, no less.

Actually it was a creme fraiche custard brioche tart that Silverton whipped up while a guest on Child’s ’90s cooking show that prompted tears of joy from the culinary legend.

(Watch this video from the PBS TV show “Cooking With Julia” that shows the touching, teary moment.)

In April, Silverton will headline the Santa Barbara Food & Wine Weekend, the fourth annual event dedicated to the spirit of Child as well as local chefs, wines and artisan foods.

Child’s foundation co-sponsors the weekend at the Bacara Hotel & Spa in Goleta from April 7 to 9. Visitors can buy tickets to a sparkling wine panel, farmers market tour of Santa Barbara, craft brewer garden and more.

Top events include:

—Wine reception featuring Silverton and hosted by the Santa Barbara Vintners. The evening includes a tribute to Child. $99 at the hotel’s Angel Oak restaurant, 7 p.m., April 7.

—Dinner with winemaker Richard Sanford that focuses on Santa Rita Hills wineries plus dinner with the hotel’s executive chef Vincent Lesage. $250 in the hotel’s ballroom, 7 p.m. April 8.

Free events on April 8 include a Q&A and book-signing with Alex Prudhomme, Child’s great-nephew, featuring his new book “The French Chef in America: Julia Child’s Second Act” at 2 p.m.; and a screening of the 2009 film “Julie & Julia” at 4 p.m.

See the schedule and buy tickets online.

