Where to find the best street food in Singapore and Malaysia

Savor the cuisine and culture of Singapore and Malaysia on a week-long tour led by Muffie Fulton of Bold Food.
The excursion begins in Singapore, where participants will have an opportunity to sample its specialty, chili crab, take a six-hour tour of the Joo Chiat/Katong neighborhood, sampling food along the way, and dine at Restaurant Andre, one of Asia’s top eateries.
After a brief flight to Penang, Malaysia, there’s time to explore the Penang Harmony Food Trail and experience Indian, Muslim and Chinese street food, tour a local farm and collect ingredients for a Malaysian cooking class and lunch, and go to the Whispering Fish Market and auction.
Group size limited to 12.
Dates: Oct. 8-15
Price: From $3,499, double occupancy; $500 single supplement. Includes hotels, most meals, guides, entrance fees, gratuities and airfare from Singapore to Penang. International airfare not included.
Info: Bold Food, (888) 884-5702
