Snow Valley accepts Mountain High passes for rest of season, as Bear celebrates spring break

Here’s some good news for Mountain High users bummed that their resort has closed for the year: Snow Valley has announced that it will honor all Mountain High season passes for the remainder of the season.

The rival resort, in the San Bernardino Mountains in Running Springs, says the offer includes both 2016-2017 and 2017-2018 Mountain High passes.

The free all-day lift tickets are available at Guest Services.

The family friendly resort plans to continue until at least April 16, which is Easter. The mountain remains open top to bottom, from the summit to the sledding hill. At least 2 feet of snow still coats much of the resort, reps say.

Meanwhile, the weeklong spring break fest at Bear Mountain is underway, with tube races, mechanical bulls, snow blade races, giant beer pong, jumbo corn hole and live music.

The schedule:

Wednesday: Snowblade race

Thursday: Pond skim

Friday: Tube races

Saturday: Pond skim and concert by Cypress Hill

All events begin at 11 a.m. each day. Info here.

