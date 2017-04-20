Tax refunds going toward tips, taxis and Tahiti trips, travel survey finds

The average individual income tax refund will be about $3,050, according to the IRS. Where does that money go?

According to the travel website Airfarewatchdog.com, most travelers plan to use a portion of that on personal travel. The website asked more than 700 visitors about where their money would go.

16% said …

I plan to USE IT ALL on personal travel

7% said …

I plan to USE A MAJORITY on personal travel

28% said …

I plan to use SOME OF IT on personal travel

49% said ...

I do not plan to use ANY on personal travel

